Spectrum Foods standalone net profit declines 18.85% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 27.45% to Rs 7.66 croreNet profit of Spectrum Foods declined 18.85% to Rs 1.55 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 1.91 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 27.45% to Rs 7.66 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 6.01 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales7.666.01 27 OPM %22.8531.78 -PBDT1.742.13 -18 PBT1.551.91 -19 NP1.551.91 -19
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content