Wardwizard Foods & Beverages reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.58 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 1521.15% to Rs 67.44 croreNet profit of Wardwizard Foods & Beverages reported to Rs 0.58 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against net loss of Rs 6.00 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 1521.15% to Rs 67.44 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 4.16 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales67.444.16 1521 OPM %3.50-81.49 -PBDT1.78-4.50 LP PBT0.60-5.98 LP NP0.58-6.00 LP
