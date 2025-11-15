Kuwer Industries standalone net profit rises 106.10% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 0.71% to Rs 15.58 croreNet profit of Kuwer Industries rose 106.10% to Rs 1.69 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.82 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 0.71% to Rs 15.58 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 15.47 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales15.5815.47 1 OPM %17.2012.48 -PBDT2.311.27 82 PBT1.810.78 132 NP1.690.82 106
