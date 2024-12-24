Business Standard

Kwality Pharma gains on securing SAHPRA approval for Tamoxifen tablet

Last Updated : Dec 24 2024 | 3:16 PM IST

Kwality Pharmaceuticals rose 1.95% to Rs 897 after the company announced that it has successfully obtained product approval for its Tamoxifen Tablet from the South African Health Products Regulatory Authority (SAHPRA).

The approval was granted through a site transfer process for the company's prominent oncology oral solid dosage (OSD) product.

This approval is a significant achievement in expanding the availability of this critical therapeutic, which plays a vital role in the treatment of hormone receptor-positive breast cancer. It reflects its ongoing commitment to providing high-quality, accessible oncology treatments to patients in key markets.

The firm said, This approval further strengthens our presence in the High Regulated and global oncology market.

 

Kwality Pharmaceuticals is engaged in the business of manufacturers, buyers and sellers of and dealers in all kind of drugs intermediates, chemicals, extracts, alkaloids and other pharmaceutical goods, toilet requisites, medicines, beverages and other medical preparations.

The companys consolidated net profit surged 35.7% to Rs 8.47 crore on 29.3% jump in net sales to Rs 90.03 crore in Q2 FY25 over Q2 FY24.

First Published: Dec 24 2024 | 3:07 PM IST

