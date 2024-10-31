Kwality Pharmaceuticals consolidated net profit rises 35.74% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 29.26% to Rs 90.03 croreNet profit of Kwality Pharmaceuticals rose 35.74% to Rs 8.47 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 6.24 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 29.26% to Rs 90.03 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 69.65 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales90.0369.65 29 OPM %21.8421.87 -PBDT17.1813.05 32 PBT12.558.17 54 NP8.476.24 36
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content