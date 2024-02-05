The EPC major announced that its hydrocarbon business, L&T Energy Hydrocarbon (LTEH) has secured 'large' onshore project from Indian Oil Adani Ventures.

The scope of work includes engineering, procurement, construction, and commissioning of offsite tankages, bullets and other associated facilities on lump sum turnkey basis.

The company said that LTEH has so far executed four projects under IOCLs P-25 expansion programme. The earlier awarded projects under program-25 include residue hydro cracker unit (RHCU), diesel hydrotreater (DHDT) and reactor regenerator package (RR).

Larsen & Toubro (L&T) is an Indian multinational engaged in EPC Projects, hi-tech manufacturing and services. It operates in over 50 countries worldwide. A strong, customer focused approach and the constant quest for top class quality have enabled L&T to attain and sustain leadership in its major lines of business for eight decades.

The company reported 15.45% jump in consolidated net profit to Rs 2,947.36 crore on 18.84% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 55,127.82 crore in Q3 FY24 over Q3 FY23.

The scrip fell 0.51% to currently trade at Rs 3,360.65 on the BSE.

As per Larsen & Toubro's (L&T) classification, the value of the large' contract lies between Rs 2,500 crore and Rs 5,000 crore.