L&T's Building & Factories division bags 'significant' order for construction of residential towers

Last Updated : Mar 05 2025 | 11:50 AM IST

Larsen & Toubro (L&T) has announced that its Building & Factories (B&F) vertical has secured significant orders from a reputed developer for the construction of residential towers in Mumbai, Bangalore, and Chennai.

According to L&T's internal classification, the value of the contract ranges from Rs 1,000 crore to Rs 2,500 crore.

In Mumbai, the project involves the construction of two ultra-luxury high-rise towers, reaching heights of up to 273 meters. These towers will feature configurations of 3B+G+7P+51/57 floors. In Bangalore, the project consists of 14 luxury towers to be built on a design and build basis, with configurations of 3B+G+27/28 floors. Meanwhile, in Chennai, the project includes 25 luxury towers, also on a design and build basis, with a configuration of 2B+G+14 floors. The company clarified that all the projects are to be executed within stringent timelines.

 

In addition to these new projects, L&T has also secured several add-on orders for its ongoing projects.

Larsen & Toubro (L&T) is an Indian multinational engaged in EPC projects, hi-tech manufacturing and services. It operates in over 50 countries worldwide. A strong, customerfocused approach and the constant quest for top-class quality have enabled L&T to attain and sustain leadership in its major lines of business for eight decades.

Larsen & Toubro reported 13.96% increase in consolidated net profit to Rs 3,358.84 crore in Q3 FY25 compared with Rs 2,947.36 crore in Q3 FY24. Revenue from operations jumped 17.31% YoY to Rs 64,667.78 crore in Q3 FY25.

The srip rose 0.09% to Rs 3,280.75 on the BSE.

First Published: Mar 05 2025 | 11:26 AM IST

