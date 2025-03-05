Wednesday, March 05, 2025 | 11:55 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Market Struggles Amid Tariff Tensions and Global Losses

Market Struggles Amid Tariff Tensions and Global Losses

Image

Last Updated : Mar 05 2025 | 11:50 AM IST

Global stock markets faced sharp declines, with major indexes like Nasdaq, S&P 500, and Dow hitting significant lows. Tariff wars between the U.S. and Canada, along with growing international trade tensions, fueled widespread losses across sectors.

The tech-heavy Nasdaq ended the day down 65.03 points (0.4%) at 18,285.16 after plunging by as much as 2.1% to a nearly five-month intraday low. The S&P 500 briefly reached positive territory but closed down 71.57 points (1.2%) at a four-month closing low of 5,776.15. The Dow also slumped 670.25 points (1.6%) to 42,520.99.

Canada announced 25% retaliatory tariffs on C$155 billion of American goods, starting with tariffs on C$30 billion worth of goods immediately and tariffs on the remaining C$125 billion in 21 days' time. In a subsequent post on Truth Social, Trump said Canada putting a retaliatory tariff on the U.S. will lead to a reciprocal tariff by the same amount. Meanwhile, Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum said her government has made "contingency plans" to respond to the new tariffs. China also said it would impose additional tariffs of 10 to 15% on several agricultural goods, including soybeans, corn, dairy and beef.

 

Banking stocks turned in some of the market's worst performances on the day, with the KBW Bank Index plunging by 4.6%. Airline stocks saw substantial weakness, as reflected by the 3.9% nosedive by the NYSE Arca Airline Index. Brokerage stocks too significant moved downwards, dragging the NYSE Arca Broker/Dealer Index down by 3.4%. Steel, utilities and commercial real estate stock also ended the day notably lower while some strength emerged among gold and semiconductor stocks.

Asia-Pacific stocks moved mostly lower. Japan's Nikkei 225 Index slumped 1.2% while Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index fell by 0.3%. The major European markets also showed significant moves to the downside while the German DAX Index plunged by 3.5%, the French CAC 40 Index dove by 1.9% and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index tumbled by 1.3%.

In the bond market, treasuries moved modestly lower over the course of the session after seeing early strength. As a result, the yield on the benchmark ten-year note which moves opposite of its price, rose 3.0 bps to 4.21% after hitting a low of 4.10%.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

India's circular economy could generate a market value of over $2 trillion and create close to 10 million jobs: Bhupender Yadav

India's circular economy could generate a market value of over $2 trillion and create close to 10 million jobs: Bhupender Yadav

India's composite PMI eases to 58.8 in February

India's composite PMI eases to 58.8 in February

GE Vernova rises on bagging order worth Rs 500 cr from Power Grid

GE Vernova rises on bagging order worth Rs 500 cr from Power Grid

Biocon rises after subsidiary gets approval for multiple ANDAs from US FDA

Biocon rises after subsidiary gets approval for multiple ANDAs from US FDA

Marsons bags Rs 9.49-cr order from Inox Wind

Marsons bags Rs 9.49-cr order from Inox Wind

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 05 2025 | 11:25 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVETrump Congress address LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayGold Silver Price TodayTS Inter exam 2025Latest News LIVEICAI CA Toppers List 2025Balaji Phosphates IPO AllotmentWhat are Capital Gains Tax
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon