Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / L&T's hydrocarbon business bags 'significant' order from GoI undertaking

L&T's hydrocarbon business bags 'significant' order from GoI undertaking

Image

Last Updated : Oct 17 2024 | 1:17 PM IST

Larsen & Toubro said that its hydrocarbon business (L&T Energy Hydrocarbon) has secured a 'significant' order under its AdVENT Business Vertical from a Government of India (GoI) undertaking.

The public sector enterprise has a Navratna status and is a leading fertilizers and chemicals manufacturing company in India.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The project involves the license, engineering, procurement, and construction (L-EPC) of a 1,200 MTPD (DAP basis) NPK fertilizer plant along with associated utilities and off-site facilities for Rashtriya Chemicals and Fertilizers (RCF) at their Thal unit in Raigad district, approximately 100 km from Mumbai.

L&T Energy Hydrocarbon, organized under offshore, onshore EPC, modular fabrication, advanced value engineering & technology (AdVENT), asset management (AM), and offshore wind verticals, provides integrated design-to-build solutions across the hydrocarbon sector for both domestic and international clients.

 

Subramanian Sarma, whole-time director and president (energy), said: "This order reaffirms L&Ts dedication to supporting the Indian governments Atmanirbhar Bharat initiative, which aims to enhance the nations self-reliance in fertilizers. We are committed to executing the L-EPC work within a strict timeline.

As per L&T's internal classification, the value of the aforementioned contract lies between Rs 1,000 crore and Rs 2,500 crore.

More From This Section

Welspun Corp Ltd gains for fifth session

Welspun Corp Ltd gains for fifth session

L&T Technology Services Ltd soars 0.1%, up for fifth straight session

L&T Technology Services Ltd soars 0.1%, up for fifth straight session

Allied Blenders & Distillers appoints Chief Revenue Officer

Allied Blenders & Distillers appoints Chief Revenue Officer

Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services receives credit ratings from India Ratings & Research

Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services receives credit ratings from India Ratings & Research

Larsen & Toubro to build NPK fertilizer plant for Rashtriya Chemicals & Fertilizers

Larsen & Toubro to build NPK fertilizer plant for Rashtriya Chemicals & Fertilizers

Larsen & Toubro (L&T) is an Indian multinational engaged in EPC Projects, hi-tech manufacturing and services. It operates in over 50 countries worldwide. A strong, customerfocused approach and the constant quest for top-class quality have enabled L&T to attain and sustain leadership in its major lines of business for eight decades.

The EPC major's consolidated net profit rose 11.74% to Rs 2,785.72 crore on 15.12% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 55,119.82 crore in Q1 FY25 over Q1 FY24.

The scrip rose 0.46% to currently trade at Rs 3547.50 on the BSE.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

Motorola previews upcoming Moto AI features for its smartphones

Motorola previews upcoming Moto AI features for its smartphones: Know more

Vijay Wadettiwar, maharashtra assemebly Leader of opposition

Discussed 216 seats, agreement with SP in 2 days: Maha LoP on seat sharing

Kim Jong, kim, jong, North Korea leader

N Korea declares S Korea a 'hostile state' after Pyongyang road demolitions

India vs New Zealand

India vs New Zealand LIVE SCORE UPDATES, 1st Test Day 2: Kiwis pacers decimate Indian batting order

Rupee, inflation

India Inc's spending splurge may not trickle down as small firms struggle

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 17 2024 | 1:01 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayWaaree Energies IPO GMPHyundai Motor IPOGold-Silver Price TodayIndia vs New Zealand 1st Test Day 2 LIVELatest News LIVEOctober Full Moon Day 2024IPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon