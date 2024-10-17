Larsen & Toubro to build NPK fertilizer plant for Rashtriya Chemicals & Fertilizers

The Hydrocarbon Business (L&T Energy Hydrocarbon - LTEH) of Larsen & Toubro (L&T) has secured a prestigious order under its AdVENT Business Vertical from a Government of India Undertaking with Navratna status and a leading fertilizers and chemicals manufacturing company in India. According to the company, the value of the order ranges between Rs 1,000 crore to Rs 2,500 crore.
The project involves the License, Engineering, Procurement, and Construction (L-EPC) of a 1,200 MTPD (DAP basis) NPK fertilizer plant along with associated utilities and off-site facilities for Rashtriya Chemicals & Fertilizers (RCF) at their Thal unit in Raigad district, approximately 100 km from Mumbai.
LTEH, organized under Offshore, Onshore EPC, Modular Fabrication, Advanced Value Engineering & Technology (AdVENT), Asset Management (AM), and Offshore Wind verticals, provides integrated design-to-build solutions across the hydrocarbon sector for both domestic and international clients. With over three decades of experience, LTEH continues to set global benchmarks in project management, corporate governance, quality, HSE, and operational excellence.
