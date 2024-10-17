Business Standard
Welspun Corp Ltd gains for fifth session

Welspun Corp Ltd gains for fifth session

Last Updated : Oct 17 2024 | 1:16 PM IST

Welspun Corp Ltd is quoting at Rs 729.35, up 1.07% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 61.68% in last one year as compared to a 25.94% gain in NIFTY and a 40.76% gain in the Nifty Metal.

Welspun Corp Ltd is up for a fifth straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 729.35, up 1.07% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.79% on the day, quoting at 24774.65. The Sensex is at 80968.72, down 0.65%. Welspun Corp Ltd has added around 7% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Metal index of which Welspun Corp Ltd is a constituent, has added around 3.76% in last one month and is currently quoting at 9741.7, down 0.83% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 7.59 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 10.26 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 37.6 based on TTM earnings ending June 24.

First Published: Oct 17 2024 | 1:00 PM IST

