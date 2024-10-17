Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services receives credit ratings from India Ratings & Research

Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services receives credit ratings from India Ratings & Research

Image

Last Updated : Oct 17 2024 | 1:04 PM IST
Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services has received credit ratings from India Ratings & Research as under:

1 Non-convertible Debentures (Rs 39,000 crore) - IND AAA'/ Outlook Stable
2 Retail Non-convertible Debentures (Rs 10,000 crore) - IND AAA'/ Outlook Stable (The rated limit is interchangeable with retail subordinated debt)
3 Private Sub Debt (Rs 34,500 crore) - IND AAA'/ Outlook Stable
4 Principal Protected Market Linked Debenture (Rs 1,500 crore) - IND PP-MLD AAA/Stable
5 Retail Subordinate Debt (Rs 3,000 crore) - IND AAA'/ Outlook Stable
6 Commercial Paper (Rs 15,000 crore) - IND A1+
7 Bank Loan (Rs 65,000 crore) - IND AAA/ Stable/ IND A1+

 

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

Eknath Shinde, Uddhav Thackeray

Shiv Sena split, Maratha unrest: How will Maharashtra vote on November 20?

India vs New Zealand 1st Test in Bengaluru

Full list of India's lowest score in Test cricket history at home, overseas

Stock Market, BSE, NSE, Nifty, Capital, Market

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Auto, financial stocks drag Sensex 450 pts, at 81,050; Nifty at 24,800

India vs New Zealand

India vs New Zealand LIVE SCORE UPDATES, 1st Test Day 2: Kiwis strike after lunch, IND 7 down

Traffic, Traffic jam, New Delhi Traffic Jam

Delhi Traffic police issues alert in view of Valmiki Jayanti Shobha Yatra

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 17 2024 | 12:40 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayWaaree Energies IPO GMPHyundai Motor IPOGold-Silver Price TodayIndia vs New Zealand 1st Test Day 2 LIVELatest News LIVEOctober Full Moon Day 2024IPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon