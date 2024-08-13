La Opala RG standalone net profit declines 17.62% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales decline 15.51% to Rs 72.85 crore

Net profit of La Opala RG declined 17.62% to Rs 23.66 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 28.72 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 15.51% to Rs 72.85 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 86.22 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.