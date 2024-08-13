NPR Finance standalone net profit rises 340.00% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales decline 31.72% to Rs 1.83 croreNet profit of NPR Finance rose 340.00% to Rs 0.22 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.05 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 31.72% to Rs 1.83 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 2.68 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales1.832.68 -32 OPM %20.228.21 -PBDT0.250.12 108 PBT0.210.08 163 NP0.220.05 340
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content