Lakshmi Mills Company standalone net profit rises 121.05% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 19.19% to Rs 58.63 croreNet profit of Lakshmi Mills Company rose 121.05% to Rs 2.52 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 1.14 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 19.19% to Rs 58.63 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 72.55 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales58.6372.55 -19 OPM %11.946.88 -PBDT6.435.69 13 PBT3.011.35 123 NP2.521.14 121
