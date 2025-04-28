Monday, April 28, 2025 | 05:35 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Landmark Cars exits its operations in Punjab

Landmark Cars exits its operations in Punjab

Last Updated : Apr 28 2025 | 5:31 PM IST

Landmark Cars has sold its Jeep Punjab business of two showrooms and one workshop. With this, Landmark Cars has completely exited from the state of Punjab. This move is in line with the company's strategy to consolidate its operations and rationalize costs.

Given that these locations have been in existence for multiple years, the assets have already been depreciated. As a result, negligible financial impact is expected in the books.

First Published: Apr 28 2025 | 5:10 PM IST

