TVS Motor gains after Q4 PAT climb 76% YoY to Rs 852 cr

Last Updated : Apr 28 2025 | 4:50 PM IST

TVS Motor Company advanced 2.48% to Rs 2,803.55 after its standalone net profit surged 75.53% to Rs 852.12 crore on 16.91% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 9,550.44 crore in Q4 FY25 over Q4 FY24.

Profit before tax stood at Rs 1,111.98 crore in the fourth quarter of FY25, up 65.56% from Rs 671.63 crore posted in the same quarter last year.

The company posted its highest-ever operating EBITDA of Rs 1,333 crore for Q4 FY25, compared to Rs 926 crore in Q4 FY24, marking a 43.95% increase. The operating EBITDA margin stood at 14% in Q4 FY25.

The overall two-wheeler and three-wheeler sales, including exports, grew by 14% YoY registering 12.16 lakh units in the quarter ended March 2025.

 

Motorcycle sales for the quarter ended March 2025 grew by 10% YoY registering 5.64 lakh units, while scooter sales grew by 27% YoY registering 5.02 lakh units during the fourth quarter of FY25.

Three-wheeler sales for the quarter under review grew by 21% registering 0.37 lakh units as against 0.30 lakh units in the fourth quarter of 2023-24.

Electric vehicle sales grew by 54%, registering of 0.76 lakh units in the quarter ended March 2025, compared to 0.49 lakh units sold in the same quarter of the previous year.

On a full-year basis, the companys standalone net profit jumped 30.12% to Rs 2,710.54 crore on a 14.08% increase in revenue to Rs 36,251.32 crore in FY25 over FY24.

TVS Motor Company is a reputed two and three-wheeler manufacturer globally. It has four manufacturing facilities in Hosur, Mysuru and Nalagarh in India and Karawang in Indonesia. TVS Motor's group company Norton Motorcycles, based in the United Kingdom, is one of the most emotive motorcycle brands in the world. Its subsidiaries in the personal e-mobility space, Swiss E-Mobility Group (SEMG) and EGO Movement, have a leading position in the e-bike market in Switzerland.

First Published: Apr 28 2025 | 4:36 PM IST

