Lark Trading & Finance reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.13 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 80.00% to Rs 0.36 crore

Net loss of Lark Trading & Finance reported to Rs 0.13 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against net profit of Rs 0.07 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 80.00% to Rs 0.36 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 0.20 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.0.360.2052.7845.00-0.130.07-0.130.07-0.130.07

Powered by Capital Market - Live News