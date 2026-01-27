Colinz Laboratories standalone net profit rises 60.00% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales decline 2.72% to Rs 1.43 crore

Net profit of Colinz Laboratories rose 60.00% to Rs 0.08 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 0.05 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 2.72% to Rs 1.43 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 1.47 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.1.431.476.294.080.160.130.120.100.080.05

