Swadha Nature reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.01 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Jan 27 2026 | 9:04 AM IST

Reported sales nil

Net Loss of Swadha Nature reported to Rs 0.01 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against net loss of Rs 0.01 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. There were no Sales reported in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 0.01 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales00.01 -100 OPM %00 -PBDT-0.010 0 PBT-0.010 0 NP-0.01-0.01 0

First Published: Jan 27 2026 | 9:04 AM IST

