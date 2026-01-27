Nilachal Refractories reports standalone net loss of Rs 3.53 crore in the December 2025 quarter
Sales rise 55.17% to Rs 0.45 croreNet Loss of Nilachal Refractories reported to Rs 3.53 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against net loss of Rs 0.42 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 55.17% to Rs 0.45 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 0.29 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales0.450.29 55 OPM %-795.56-79.31 -PBDT-3.39-0.28 -1111 PBT-3.53-0.42 -740 NP-3.53-0.42 -740
First Published: Jan 27 2026 | 9:04 AM IST