Friday, June 06, 2025 | 03:39 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Nifty IT (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Larsen & Toubro announces Rs 500 crore ESG bond issuance in partnership with HSBC

Larsen & Toubro announces Rs 500 crore ESG bond issuance in partnership with HSBC

Image

Last Updated : Jun 06 2025 | 3:31 PM IST

Larsen & Toubro has announced a Rs 500 crore ESG bond issuance deal, becoming the first Indian corporate to do so under the Securities and Exchange Board of India's (SEBI) newly introduced ESG and sustainability-linked bond framework. HSBC is acting as the sole lead arranger in this transaction.

As part of the ESG Bond deal, L&T is committed to environmental targets, including a decrease in intensity of fresh water withdrawal and emissions of greenhouse gases. These initiatives are in line with the company's long-term sustainability goals of achieving water neutrality by 2035 and carbon neutrality by 2040.

We take pride in leading the transition to sustainable finance under SEBI's new ESG framework, said a senior spokesperson from L&T. This bond issuance reinforces our steadfast commitment to sustainable development and responsible business practices while aligning our finances with environmental targets.

 

We are pleased to partner with L&T on the first INR Sustainability Linked Bond under SEBI's guidelines, reinforcing our commitment to supporting the Clean Energy Transition in India. We look forward to partnering with corporates across sectors looking to navigate the paths toward their sustainability goals", said HSBC India.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Karur Vysya Bank revises MCLRs

Karur Vysya Bank revises MCLRs

India's Gross Domestic Product to grow at 6.5% for in FY26

India's Gross Domestic Product to grow at 6.5% for in FY26

Azad Engineering Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Azad Engineering Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

KPI Green gains after arm inks three strategic MoUs with Delta Electronics

KPI Green gains after arm inks three strategic MoUs with Delta Electronics

Privi Speciality Chemicals Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Privi Speciality Chemicals Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 06 2025 | 3:14 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayRBI MPC Meeting LIVE UpdatesMotilal Oswal Stock PicksGold-Silver Price TodayDividend TodayLive News TodayGet US Visa FasterGarena Free Fire CodeUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon