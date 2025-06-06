Friday, June 06, 2025 | 03:05 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Nifty IT (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Privi Speciality Chemicals Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Privi Speciality Chemicals Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Image

Last Updated : Jun 06 2025 | 3:04 PM IST

Suven Life Sciences Ltd, Dynemic Products Ltd, Deccan Gold Mines Ltd and Signpost India Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 06 June 2025.

Suven Life Sciences Ltd, Dynemic Products Ltd, Deccan Gold Mines Ltd and Signpost India Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 06 June 2025.

Privi Speciality Chemicals Ltd tumbled 10.47% to Rs 2298.55 at 14:32 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 56578 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 13785 shares in the past one month.

 

Suven Life Sciences Ltd lost 7.81% to Rs 216.05. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 1.38 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.54 lakh shares in the past one month.

Dynemic Products Ltd crashed 6.76% to Rs 294.55. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 5001 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1756 shares in the past one month.

Also Read

makemytrip, online, ticket booking, railway, air travel, flights

On waiting list for train ticket?Websites offer three-fold refund assurance

Indian markets

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex jumps 800 pts, Nifty above 25k; Realty index soars 5%; VIX slides 2%

Sanjay Malhotra, RBI

RBI Guv flags crypto concerns, says it may hamper financial stability

Pinarayi Vijayan, Pinarayi, Vijayan, Kerala CM

No official Bharat Mata image, cannot be allowed in events: Kerala govt

Namma Yatri

Namma Yatri hits 100 million rides, enables ₹1,600 cr driver earnings

Deccan Gold Mines Ltd plummeted 6.54% to Rs 153. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 9.49 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 6.53 lakh shares in the past one month.

Signpost India Ltd dropped 5.93% to Rs 190.5. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 8062 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 6606 shares in the past one month.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Volumes soar at Ramkrishna Forgings Ltd counter

Volumes soar at Ramkrishna Forgings Ltd counter

Nila Spaces gains as arm awards construction contract to Riveria Infrastructures

Nila Spaces gains as arm awards construction contract to Riveria Infrastructures

Brigade Ent rises after subsidiary sets up Auraterra Developers LLP

Brigade Ent rises after subsidiary sets up Auraterra Developers LLP

Deepak Phenotics invests Rs 176 cr in Deepak Chem Tech

Deepak Phenotics invests Rs 176 cr in Deepak Chem Tech

GAIL (India) successfully commissions breakwater project at Dabhol LNG Terminal

GAIL (India) successfully commissions breakwater project at Dabhol LNG Terminal

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 06 2025 | 2:45 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayRBI MPC Meeting LIVE UpdatesMotilal Oswal Stock PicksGold-Silver Price TodayDividend TodayLive News TodayGet US Visa FasterGarena Free Fire CodeUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon