India's Gross Domestic Product to grow at 6.5% for in FY26

Last Updated : Jun 06 2025 | 3:04 PM IST
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has projected Indias Gross Domestic Product (GDP) growth at 6.5% for 2025-26, with domestic economic activity showing resilience on the back of a strong agriculture sector, industry picking up, and the services sector expected to maintain momentum. The quarterly growth rates projected for the financial year are: Q1 at 6.5%, Q2 at 6.7%, Q3 at 6.6% and Q4 at 6.3%. India's economy grew 6.5% in FY25 as well - slowest rate in 4 years though the Q4 growth came in at 7.4%, fastest in the fiscal year.

First Published: Jun 06 2025 | 2:45 PM IST

