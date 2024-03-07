The Hydrocarbon vertical (L&T Energy Hydrocarbon - LTEH) of Larsen & Toubro (L&T) has secured an order from the Oil & Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) for the MHN TCPP PGC BGC Project (MTPBP), off India's West Coast. According to the company's project classification, the order is valued between Rs 1,000 crore to Rs 2,500 crore.

The scope of work includes engineering, procurement, construction, installation, and commissioning of new Process Gas Compressor (PGC) modules at ONGC's Mumbai High & Tapti offshore locations along with the upgrade of existing facilities to enhance production.

This order reflects customer faith in L&T's capabilities and L&T's steadfast commitment to support ONGC in securing India's energy needs.

