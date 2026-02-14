Latteys Industries consolidated net profit rises 291.67% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 95.05% to Rs 33.92 crore

Net profit of Latteys Industries rose 291.67% to Rs 0.94 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 0.24 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 95.05% to Rs 33.92 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 17.39 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.33.9217.395.574.541.610.451.480.300.940.24

