Valiant Organics consolidated net profit declines 33.15% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales decline 14.77% to Rs 159.27 crore

Net profit of Valiant Organics declined 33.15% to Rs 3.65 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 5.46 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 14.77% to Rs 159.27 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 186.86 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.159.27186.868.268.2010.2415.340.136.363.655.46

