Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Veto Switchgears & Cables consolidated net profit rises 76.20% in the December 2025 quarter

Veto Switchgears & Cables consolidated net profit rises 76.20% in the December 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Feb 14 2026 | 9:42 AM IST

Sales rise 24.45% to Rs 94.22 crore

Net profit of Veto Switchgears & Cables rose 76.20% to Rs 6.59 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 3.74 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 24.45% to Rs 94.22 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 75.71 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales94.2275.71 24 OPM %10.416.87 -PBDT9.896.14 61 PBT8.765.22 68 NP6.593.74 76

Essar Shipping reports consolidated net loss of Rs 88.20 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Eros International Media reports consolidated net loss of Rs 8.78 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Laxmi Cotspin reports consolidated net loss of Rs 1.48 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Fineotex Chemical consolidated net profit declines 4.63% in the December 2025 quarter

Wardwizard Innovations & Mobility consolidated net profit declines 99.21% in the December 2025 quarter

First Published: Feb 14 2026 | 9:42 AM IST

