Veto Switchgears & Cables consolidated net profit rises 76.20% in the December 2025 quarter

Net profit of Veto Switchgears & Cables rose 76.20% to Rs 6.59 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 3.74 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 24.45% to Rs 94.22 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 75.71 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.94.2275.7110.416.879.896.148.765.226.593.74

