Colab Platforms consolidated net profit rises 17.39% in the December 2025 quarter
Sales rise 95.91% to Rs 45.53 croreNet profit of Colab Platforms rose 17.39% to Rs 1.08 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 0.92 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 95.91% to Rs 45.53 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 23.24 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales45.5323.24 96 OPM %-0.112.32 -PBDT1.090.93 17 PBT1.080.92 17 NP1.080.92 17
First Published: Feb 14 2026 | 9:42 AM IST