Colab Platforms consolidated net profit rises 17.39% in the December 2025 quarter

Net profit of Colab Platforms rose 17.39% to Rs 1.08 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 0.92 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 95.91% to Rs 45.53 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 23.24 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.45.5323.24-0.112.321.090.931.080.921.080.92

