Laxmi Dental consolidated net profit rises 44.82% in the September 2025 quarter

Laxmi Dental consolidated net profit rises 44.82% in the September 2025 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Nov 12 2025 | 9:31 AM IST

Sales rise 25.47% to Rs 70.98 crore

Net profit of Laxmi Dental rose 44.82% to Rs 8.53 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 5.89 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 25.47% to Rs 70.98 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 56.57 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales70.9856.57 25 OPM %15.5315.41 -PBDT13.178.28 59 PBT9.424.88 93 NP8.535.89 45

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Nov 12 2025 | 7:46 AM IST

