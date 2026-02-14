Laxmi Goldorna House standalone net profit declines 12.43% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 9.12% to Rs 24.18 crore

Net profit of Laxmi Goldorna House declined 12.43% to Rs 3.10 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 3.54 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 9.12% to Rs 24.18 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 22.16 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.24.1822.1623.4930.463.684.903.684.853.103.54

