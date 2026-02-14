Chandni Machines standalone net profit rises 4525.00% in the December 2025 quarter
Reported sales nilNet profit of Chandni Machines rose 4525.00% to Rs 1.85 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 0.04 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. There were no Sales reported in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 48.23 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales048.23 -100 OPM %00.35 -PBDT1.930.14 1279 PBT1.830.10 1730 NP1.850.04 4525
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
More From This Section
Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel
First Published: Feb 14 2026 | 9:32 AM IST