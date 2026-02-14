Chemtech Industrial Valves standalone net profit declines 87.33% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales decline 33.98% to Rs 5.44 crore

Net profit of Chemtech Industrial Valves declined 87.33% to Rs 0.19 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 1.50 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 33.98% to Rs 5.44 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 8.24 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.5.448.24-3.6813.351.052.240.742.010.191.50

Powered by Capital Market - Live News