M K Proteins standalone net profit rises 3.62% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 126.85% to Rs 89.56 crore

Net profit of M K Proteins rose 3.62% to Rs 1.43 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 1.38 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 126.85% to Rs 89.56 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 39.48 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.89.5639.482.644.532.081.971.961.861.431.38

Powered by Capital Market - Live News