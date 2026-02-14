M K Proteins standalone net profit rises 3.62% in the December 2025 quarter
Sales rise 126.85% to Rs 89.56 croreNet profit of M K Proteins rose 3.62% to Rs 1.43 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 1.38 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 126.85% to Rs 89.56 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 39.48 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales89.5639.48 127 OPM %2.644.53 -PBDT2.081.97 6 PBT1.961.86 5 NP1.431.38 4
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
More From This Section
Purple Agrotech Industries reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.05 crore in the December 2025 quarter
Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel
First Published: Feb 14 2026 | 9:33 AM IST