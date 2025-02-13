Laxmi Goldorna House standalone net profit rises 60.91% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales decline 17.77% to Rs 22.16 croreNet profit of Laxmi Goldorna House rose 60.91% to Rs 3.54 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 2.20 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales declined 17.77% to Rs 22.16 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 26.95 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2024Dec. 2023% Var.Sales22.1626.95 -18 OPM %30.4618.22 -PBDT4.904.64 6 PBT4.854.61 5 NP3.542.20 61
