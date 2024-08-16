Roadways India standalone net profit rises 900.00% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 18.23% to Rs 16.34 croreNet profit of Roadways India rose 900.00% to Rs 0.60 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.06 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 18.23% to Rs 16.34 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 13.82 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales16.3413.82 18 OPM %4.902.17 -PBDT0.800.29 176 PBT0.800.12 567 NP0.600.06 900
