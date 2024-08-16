Roadways India standalone net profit rises 900.00% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 18.23% to Rs 16.34 crore

Net profit of Roadways India rose 900.00% to Rs 0.60 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.06 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 18.23% to Rs 16.34 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 13.82 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.16.3413.824.902.170.800.290.800.120.600.06