Lehar Footwears standalone net profit declines 2.29% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales decline 14.63% to Rs 57.13 crore

Net profit of Lehar Footwears declined 2.29% to Rs 2.13 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 2.18 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 14.63% to Rs 57.13 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 66.92 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.57.1366.929.859.124.454.382.883.072.132.18

