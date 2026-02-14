Trio Mercantile & Trading reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.18 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 43.18% to Rs 0.63 crore

Net Loss of Trio Mercantile & Trading reported to Rs 0.18 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against net loss of Rs 0.22 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 43.18% to Rs 0.63 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 0.44 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.0.630.44-42.86-109.09-0.08-0.22-0.08-0.22-0.18-0.22

