Lehar Footwears standalone net profit rises 205.46% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 125.00% to Rs 142.20 croreNet profit of Lehar Footwears rose 205.46% to Rs 7.27 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 2.38 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 125.00% to Rs 142.20 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 63.20 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales142.2063.20 125 OPM %8.919.32 -PBDT11.104.32 157 PBT9.723.16 208 NP7.272.38 205
