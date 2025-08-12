Tuesday, August 12, 2025 | 12:17 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Stallion India jumps on inking MoU with Rajasthan Gov for refrigerant gas facility

Stallion India jumps on inking MoU with Rajasthan Gov for refrigerant gas facility

Image

Last Updated : Aug 12 2025 | 12:16 PM IST

Stallion India Fluorochemicals surged 4.06% to Rs 119.20 after the company announced the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Government of Rajasthan to establish a state-of-the-art R-32 refrigerant gas manufacturing facility in th

According to the company's exchange filing, the upcoming facility will also produce a range of advanced refrigerant gases, including R-410A, R-404A, R-407C, R-454B, R-515B, and R-513A. The total investment for the proposed project is estimated at Rs 120 crore, and it is expected to generate around 30 direct employment opportunities.

Production at the facility is targeted to commence in 2026, and the company has already begun the land acquisition process for the project.

 

The Government of Rajasthan, through the Rajasthan State Industrial Development and Investment Corporation (RIICO), will assist in facilitating necessary approvals, clearances, and infrastructure support to ensure the timely execution of the project.

Shazad Sheriar Rustomji - Managing Director & CEO of Stallion India Fluorochemicals Limited, commented: This project marks a significant milestone in our capacity expansion strategy and underscores our commitment to serving the growing demand for environmentfriendly and energy-efficient refrigerants in India. The Bhilwara facility will strengthen our domestic manufacturing footprint, reduce import dependency, and position us to cater to both domestic and export markets. We are grateful to the Government of Rajasthan for its proactive support in enabling this investment, which aligns with our long-term vision of innovation, sustainability, and customer-centric growth.

Stallion India Fluorochemicals (SIFL) is into the business of selling refrigerant, industrial gases and related products. Its primary business consists of debulking, blending, and processing of refrigerant and industrial gases; selling pre-filled cans and small cylinders/containers. The company has four facilities located in Khalapur (Maharashtra), Ghiloth (Rajasthan), Manesar (Haryana), and Panvel (Maharashtra). Each of these facilities is designed and equipped to store gases in a controlled environment, ensuring adherence to the safety standards.

On a standalone basis, net profit of Stallion India Fluorochemicals jumped 23% to Rs 10.36 crore while net sales surged 51% to Rs 110.47 crore in Q1 FY26 over Q1 FY25.

First Published: Aug 12 2025 | 11:59 AM IST

