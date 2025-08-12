Tuesday, August 12, 2025 | 12:06 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Belrise Industries approves incorporation of wholly owned subsidiary

Belrise Industries approves incorporation of wholly owned subsidiary

Image

Last Updated : Aug 12 2025 | 12:05 PM IST

At board meeting held on 11 August 2025

The board of Belrise Industries at its meeting held on 11 August 2025 has approved the incorporation of a wholly owned subsidiary (WOS) of the Company in India.

The proposed WOS will carry on the business related to engineering, technologies involving mechanical, optical, electrical, electronic, software & other technologies required for defence, space, aerospace and allied industry. The business of the proposed WOS is aligned with the main line of business of the Company.

First Published: Aug 12 2025 | 11:52 AM IST

