Adani Power receives affirmation in credit ratings from CRISIL

Adani Power receives affirmation in credit ratings from CRISIL

Image

Last Updated : Aug 12 2025 | 12:04 PM IST
CRISIL Ratings has assigned CRISIL AA / Stable credit rating to additional bank loan facilities of Adani Power (APL), which were combined with the existing bank facilities of APL upon amalgamation of its erstwhile wholly owned subsidiary Adani Power (Jharkhand) (APJL). The rating agency has also reaffirmed the CRISIL AA / Stable rating assigned to APL's existing bank facilities and proposed Non-Convertible Debentures (NCDs). The combined rated facilities are described below:

Total bank facilities (Rs 46,000 crore) - CRISIL AA/ Stable (reaffirmed)
Proposed NCDs (Rs 11,000 crore) - CRISIL AA/ Stable (reaffirmed)

First Published: Aug 12 2025 | 11:44 AM IST

