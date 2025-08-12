Tuesday, August 12, 2025 | 12:24 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / All Time Plastics ends with 8.34x subscription

All Time Plastics ends with 8.34x subscription

Image

Last Updated : Aug 12 2025 | 12:23 PM IST

The offer received bids for 8.79 crore shares as against 1.05 crore shares on offer.

The initial public offer of All Time Plastics received bids for 8,79,91,542 shares as against 1,05,46,297 shares on offer. The issue was subscribed 8.34 times.

The Non-Institutional Investors (NIIs) category was subscribed 13.47 times. The Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) category was subscribed 10.15 times. The Retail Individual Investors (RIIs) category was subscribed 5.14 times.

The issue opened for bidding on 7 August 2025 and it closed on 11 August 2025. The price band of the IPO is fixed between Rs 260 and 275 per share.

The offer comprised a fresh issue of up to 10,181,818 equity shares at the upper price band of Rs 275 and 10,769,231 equity shares at the lower price band of Rs 260, aggregating Rs 280 crore, and an offer for sale of up to 4,385,562 equity shares aggregating Rs 121 crore at the upper price band of Rs 275 and Rs 114 crore at the lower price band of Rs 260.

 

The company plans to use the net proceeds from the IPO to repay borrowings of Rs 143 crore, purchase equipment and machinery worth Rs 113.71 crore for its Manekpur facility, and install an automated storage and retrieval system (ASRS). The remaining funds will be used for general corporate purposes. As of 30 June 2025, total outstanding borrowings stood at Rs 222.56 crore.

Also Read

Indian equities, Sensex, Nifty, Trump tariff threat, HDFC Bank, RIL, TCS, market decline, trade tensions, FPI selling, earnings season

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex down 150, Nifty below 24,600; Auto, IT rise; Realty drags; Yatra up 14%

European Union, EU

EU appeals to Trump to defend Europe's interests at war summit with Putin

Pubg, pubg mobile, pubg mobile game

PUBG 37.1 update: Krafton to bolster game security with anti-cheat tech

Donald Trump

Trump's DC police takeover echoes historic racist urban crime narratives

The 5 Best New Cryptos to Diversify Your Portfolio in 2023 and Beyond

Yatra Online shares up 16% as analysts hike target; soars 35% in two days

The Manekpur facility is planned to have a total production capacity of 22,500 TPA. The company aims to initially set up 16,500 TPA capacity by FY26, involving an estimated spend of Rs 163.14 crore for machinery and Rs 28.23 crore for ASRS. The full 22,500 TPA capacity is expected by FY27.

Post-issue, promoter shareholding will decline from 90.79% to 69.97%, with each promoterKailesh, Bhupesh, and Nilesh Punamchand Shahreducing their individual stakes from over 30% to around 23.3%.

All Time Plastics, with over 14 years of experience, manufactures plastic consumerware mainly as a white-label supplier (91.66% of FY25 revenue), while its own brand, "All Time," contributes 7.56%. The company exports to 29 countries, making up 85.66% of FY25 revenue, and also sells in India to clients like IKEA. It operates three manufacturing units with a total capacity of 33,000 TPA.

Ahead of the IPO, All Time Plastics on Wednesday, 6 August 2025, raised Rs 119.91 crore from anchor investors. The board allotted 43.60 lakh shares at Rs 275 each to 12 anchor investors.

The firm reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 47.29 crore and sales of Rs 558.17 crore for the twelve months ended on 31 March 2025.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Sterlite Technologies onboard senior executives to grow its optical solutions biz across US and Europe

Sterlite Technologies onboard senior executives to grow its optical solutions biz across US and Europe

Stallion India jumps on inking MoU with Rajasthan Gov for refrigerant gas facility

Stallion India jumps on inking MoU with Rajasthan Gov for refrigerant gas facility

Belrise Industries approves incorporation of wholly owned subsidiary

Belrise Industries approves incorporation of wholly owned subsidiary

Adani Power receives affirmation in credit ratings from CRISIL

Adani Power receives affirmation in credit ratings from CRISIL

Sonata Software Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Sonata Software Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 12 2025 | 12:06 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayGold and Silver Rate TodayAll Time Plastics IPOQ1 Result TodayRevised Income Tax Bill 2025Breaking News LIVEJSW Cement IPOUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon