Lemon Tree Hotels executes termination agreement with STOA Hospitality and Carnation Hotels

Lemon Tree Hotels announced that a Termination Agreement (hotel operation and license) has been executed between STOA Hospitality (Owner); Carnation Hotels (Operator) and Lemon Tree Hotels (Licensor) on 26 November 2024. The termination as per the said agreement will come into effect from 15 January 2025.
Termination of the agreement has no significant impact on the Net worth of the Company.
