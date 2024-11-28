Business Standard
Reserve money contracts 0.20% on weekly basis

Last Updated : Nov 28 2024 | 4:31 PM IST
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has reported that currency in circulation drifted lower by 0.1% on the week to stand at Rs 35.57 lakh crore as on November 22, 2024. The central bank stated further that the overall reserve money fell by 0.20% on the week to Rs 47.24 lakh crore. Currency in circulation rose 6% on a year ago basis compared to 4.3% rise at the same time last year. In the current fiscal, the currency in circulation gained 1.3% so far while the reserve money has risen by 2%.

First Published: Nov 28 2024 | 4:09 PM IST

