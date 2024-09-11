Lemon Tree Hotels gains on inking new property in Mira Road

Lemon Tree Hotels added 2.07% to Rs 133.45 after the company informed that it has signed a license agreement viz Lemon Tree Hotel, Mira Road, Mumbai. The property, which shall be managed by Carnation Hotels Private, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Lemon Tree Hotels, is expected to open in FY 2026. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp Lemon Tree Hotel, Mira Road, Mumbai will feature 108 well-appointed rooms, a restaurant, a bar, a meeting room, a swimming pool and a spa. The Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport is about 31 kms from the property while Borivali railway station is 13 kms away. The hotel is also well connected by roadways for both public and private transport.

Vilas Pawar, CEO, managed & franchise business, Lemon Tree Hotels commented, We are excited to share the expansion of our portfolio in Mumbai where we have five existing properties across upscale to midscale brands. This addition will complement our existing twelve hotels and two upcoming properties in Maharashtra.

Lemon Tree Hotels its principal activities are to carry out the business of developing, owning, acquiring, operating, managing, renovating, and promoting hotels, motels, resorts, restaurants, etc. under the brand name of Lemon Tree Hotel, Lemon Tree Premier, Red Fox Hotel, Aurika, Keys Select, Keys Prima and Keys Lite. The company reported a 15.55% fall in consolidated net profit to Rs 19.81 crore in Q1 FY25 as compared to Rs 23.46 crore posted in Q1 FY24. However, revenue from operations jumped 19.52% year on year (YoY) to Rs 268.02 crore in Q1 FY25.