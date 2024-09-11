Business Standard
Healthcare stocks edge higher

Last Updated : Sep 11 2024 | 10:04 AM IST
Healthcare stocks were trading in green, with the BSE Healthcare index increasing 296.8 points or 0.68% at 44133.18 at 09:42 IST.
Among the components of the BSE Healthcare index, SMS Pharmaceuticals Ltd (up 10.16%), Jagsonpal Pharmaceuticals Ltd (up 4.6%),Advanced Enzyme Technologies Ltd (up 3.57%),Supriya Lifescience Ltd (up 3.46%),Gufic BioSciences Ltd (up 3.38%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Piramal Pharma Ltd (up 3.01%), Procter & Gamble Health Ltd (up 2.72%), Fortis Healthcare Ltd (up 2.44%), Ami Organics Ltd (up 2.35%), and J B Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Ltd (up 2.29%).
On the other hand, Glenmark Life Sciences Ltd (down 3.79%), RPG Life Sciences Ltd (down 2.29%), and Panacea Biotec Ltd (down 2.14%) turned lower.
At 09:42 IST, the BSE SmallCap was up 177.99 or 0.32% at 56645.86.
The BSE 150 MidCap Index index was up 50.81 points or 0.3% at 16772.61.
The Nifty 50 index was up 5.75 points or 0.02% at 25046.85.

The BSE Sensex index was down 4.53 points or 0.01% at 81916.76.
On BSE,1833 shares were trading in green, 1218 were trading in red and 133 were unchanged.
First Published: Sep 11 2024 | 10:00 AM IST

