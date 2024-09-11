Power shares gain

Power stocks were trading in the positive zone, with the BSE Power index rising 58.44 points or 0.72% at 8150.23 at 09:42 IST. Among the components of the BSE Power index, Suzlon Energy Ltd (up 5%), JSW Energy Ltd (up 1.15%),ABB India Ltd (up 0.92%),Torrent Power Ltd (up 0.87%),Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd (up 0.7%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Siemens Ltd (up 0.54%), CG Power & Industrial Solutions Ltd (up 0.48%), Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd (up 0.42%), Tata Power Company Ltd (up 0.29%), and NTPC Ltd (up 0.2%). Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

On the other hand, Adani Green Energy Ltd (down 0.48%), moved lower.

At 09:42 IST, the BSE SmallCap was up 177.99 or 0.32% at 56645.86.

The BSE 150 MidCap Index index was up 50.81 points or 0.3% at 16772.61.

The Nifty 50 index was up 5.75 points or 0.02% at 25046.85.

The BSE Sensex index was down 4.53 points or 0.01% at 81916.76.

On BSE,1833 shares were trading in green, 1218 were trading in red and 133 were unchanged.

