Bonlon Industries Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Last Updated : Nov 17 2025 | 3:04 PM IST

Vaswani Industries Ltd, Taylormade Renewables Ltd, Mangalam Organics Ltd and S & S Power Switchgear Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 17 November 2025.

Bonlon Industries Ltd lost 14.98% to Rs 44.2 at 14:31 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 2.24 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 45011 shares in the past one month.

 

Vaswani Industries Ltd crashed 14.86% to Rs 57.98. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 71042 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 17558 shares in the past one month.

Taylormade Renewables Ltd tumbled 12.77% to Rs 137.35. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 2.82 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 19481 shares in the past one month.

Mangalam Organics Ltd pared 10.00% to Rs 486.45. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 3581 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 463 shares in the past one month.

S & S Power Switchgear Ltd corrected 10.00% to Rs 301.5. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 1379 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 376 shares in the past one month.

First Published: Nov 17 2025 | 2:45 PM IST

