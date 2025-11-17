Monday, November 17, 2025 | 03:07 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Rajesh Power Services wins Rs 85-crore turnkey contracts from GETCO & East Central Railway

Rajesh Power Services wins Rs 85-crore turnkey contracts from GETCO & East Central Railway

Image

Last Updated : Nov 17 2025 | 3:04 PM IST

Rajesh Power Services has secured two major domestic turnkey contracts with a combined value of Rs 85.24 crore, awarded by Gujarat Energy Transmission Corporation (GETCO) and East Central Railway.

The GETCO contract, valued at Rs 40.08 crore, involves the supply, installation, testing, and commissioning of a 220 kV underground cable at the proposed 220 kV Dholera Substation. The project is slated for completion within six months.

The second contract, awarded by East Central Railway and valued at Rs 45.16 crore, pertains to the design, supply, erection, testing, and commissioning of a 132 kV transmission line and associated line bays at the GSS Nabinagar substation. This project will be executed in joint venture with a private company and is scheduled for completion in 18 months.

 

Both contracts are fully domestic, fall under turnkey execution, and do not involve any related-party transactions. The company confirmed that neither the promoters nor the promoter group holds any interest in the awarding entities.

Rajesh Power Services provides consultancy to state transmission and distribution companies, private utilities, and industries.

The companys consolidated net profit surged 119.84% to Rs 58.06 crore on a 103.74% jump in net sales to Rs 637.81 crore in Q2 FY26 over Q2 FY25.

Shares of Rajesh Power Services tanked 4.91% to currently trade at Rs 1,306 on the BSE.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Nov 17 2025 | 2:50 PM IST

